Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,023.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $832.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,033.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

