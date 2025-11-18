Rothschild Investment LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 160.1% in the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

IBIT opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

