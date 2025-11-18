Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 4,887 Shares of BP p.l.c. $BP

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 485,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 119.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

BP Stock Up 0.0%

BP stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 173.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. BP’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 339.66%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.