KBC Group NV Sells 3,056 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in QXO were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QXO. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QXO by 258.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of QXO by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of QXO by 1,740.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Performance

NYSE:QXO opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. QXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $28.00 price objective on QXO in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

