Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in NVR by 217,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of NVR by 9,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,277,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 5,411.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,153.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,376.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,725.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,620.94.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $130.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.