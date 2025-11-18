BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.5890, with a volume of 6107867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

