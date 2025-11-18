Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

