Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 316.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,272 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $50,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 278,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $897.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $1,123.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $955.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $817.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total value of $2,739,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,647,566.80. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $41,703,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

