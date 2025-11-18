Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of CyberArk Software worth $46,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after acquiring an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 545.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $52,143,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $482.50 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.21 and its 200 day moving average is $432.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

