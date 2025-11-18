Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $58.86 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $58,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

