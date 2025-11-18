Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,809 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Primerica worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,945.30. This trade represents a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total value of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,057.80. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price target on Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Primerica Trading Up 0.4%

PRI stock opened at $254.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.11. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.