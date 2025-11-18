Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.36% of Astera Labs worth $53,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 1,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.82.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total value of $4,014,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 151,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,126,267.68. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,531,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.Astera Labs’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

