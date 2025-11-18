Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 222.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 166.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

QRVO stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

