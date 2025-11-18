Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 25,611 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in HP were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in HP by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,479 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in HP by 27.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of HP stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.