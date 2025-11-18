Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $139.45 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15,369.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.55% of Dollar General worth $139,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 90,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

