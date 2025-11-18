108,170 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.06% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

