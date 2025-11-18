Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,969,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.57% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.