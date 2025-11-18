Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.03% of Zebra Technologies worth $160,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

ZBRA stock opened at $232.71 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

