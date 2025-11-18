Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $18.71 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,711,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.13% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $392.78.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

