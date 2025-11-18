Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $4.76 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,026.42. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.8%

IRM stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 634.70 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 650.94%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

