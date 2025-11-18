Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.79% of Cooper Companies worth $112,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ COO opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

