BWX Technologies (BWXT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/7/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – BWX Technologies was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

11/4/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $173.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $145.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – BWX Technologies was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/7/2025 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/1/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

9/27/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

