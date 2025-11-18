Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.21% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 856,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 507,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 424,720 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $652.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

