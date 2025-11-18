Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,183 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone worth $63,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 104.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 24.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

