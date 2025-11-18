Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $201.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.33. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

