PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) $SSP

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,669 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of E.W. Scripps worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 111.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.99. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

