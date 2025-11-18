PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 746 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 122.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 907,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,514,000 after buying an additional 499,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

