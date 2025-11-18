Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,741,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Veralto by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Veralto by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,493,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VLTO opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.