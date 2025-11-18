PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 693 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 213,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,290,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $377.11 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.53 and a 12-month high of $503.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,431,641. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

