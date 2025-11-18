Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19,454.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 744,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after buying an additional 640,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after buying an additional 290,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

