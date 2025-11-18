PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,553 Allete, Inc. $ALE

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Allete in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allete by 3,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allete in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allete Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ALE opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Allete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Allete Company Profile



ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

