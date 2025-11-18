PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.14%.The firm had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Insider Activity

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,859 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $114,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $351,725.55. The trade was a 24.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Bealer bought 9,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,649.66. The trade was a 43.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.