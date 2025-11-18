PAX Financial Group LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

