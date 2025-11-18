WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325.18 and last traded at GBX 313.67. Approximately 13,143,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,520,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 420 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPP
WPP Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WPP news, insider Cindy Rose bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 per share, for a total transaction of £144,500. Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 50,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £142,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WPP Company Profile
WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.
We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.