WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325.18 and last traded at GBX 313.67. Approximately 13,143,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,520,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 420 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In other WPP news, insider Cindy Rose bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 per share, for a total transaction of £144,500. Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 50,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £142,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.

