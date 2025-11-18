Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.06. 3,626,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 46,498,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Cheetham purchased 19,157,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £957,850. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

