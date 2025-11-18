Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading 5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. Approximately 6,765,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 65,130,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Red Rock Resources Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a market cap of £2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

