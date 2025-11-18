DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 1,711,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 464,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Down 19.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

