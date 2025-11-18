Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 and last traded at GBX 606, with a volume of 31253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610.

Victrex Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of £525.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 674.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 724.88.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

