Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,269,000 after purchasing an additional 863,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $361,785.32. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.