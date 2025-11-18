Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $167,000 in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,556. The trade was a 96.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 386,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,556. This represents a 96.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,597,968 shares of company stock valued at $293,381,712 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.