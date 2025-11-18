Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.Millicom International Cellular’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Millicom International Cellular

About Millicom International Cellular

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.