Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 6.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,836,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 116,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 668,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 217,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $959.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.36 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UVE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on UVE

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,283,512 shares in the company, valued at $40,302,276.80. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 24,308 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $838,869.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 247,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,013.20. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,882. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.