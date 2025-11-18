KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,444,000 after purchasing an additional 213,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $301,818.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,728,784.67. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $900,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $124.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.