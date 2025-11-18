Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $282.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.15 and its 200-day moving average is $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

