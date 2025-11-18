Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $283.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $312.79.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.