Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $220,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kelly Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $301.80 million, a PE ratio of -42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.80 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Kelly Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $100,822.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,112.26. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicola M. Soares sold 27,412 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $368,143.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,134 shares in the company, valued at $538,999.62. The trade was a 40.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,902 shares of company stock valued at $721,526. 48.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.