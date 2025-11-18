KBC Group NV Sells 1,316 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

KBC Group NV reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 132.6% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $16,966,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

