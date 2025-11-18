Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New Investment in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. $INFU

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned 0.19% of InfuSystem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFU. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 13.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,621.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,980. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFU shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InfuSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

INFU opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

