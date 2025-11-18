Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPABFree Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 500,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

