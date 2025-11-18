Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.46% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 49,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Allianz SE grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 22,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,303,127.26. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

